Aiming for Peace of Mind: Hunting Association Members Train to Take on Bears in Urban Areas
11:53 JST, November 3, 2025
Members of a local hunting association take part in a shooting training session with mock firearms in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on Thursday as preparation for potential situations in which they might need to shoot bears that have entered urban areas. The first such session was held at Noshiro Park, which faces the city center and is surrounded by schools and residential areas. With more than 100 bear sightings reported in the city in October, residents are growing more tense every day. As of Oct. 31, bear attacks had left three people dead and 53 injured in Akita Prefecture.
What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okinawa, Daito Islands from Friday-Saturday
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation