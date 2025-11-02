Hot word :

Where have bears been sighted? Where have bear attacks taken place?

Bear attacks and bear-caused damage to property have been reported across Japan. The Yomiuri Shimbun has compiled data on bear sightings and attacks on humans, using information from the Environment Ministry.

What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
