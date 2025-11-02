5.5 Million Cosmos in Full Bloom in Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref.
13:11 JST, November 2, 2025
AMAGASAKI, Hyogo — Cosmos flowers are now at their peak along the Mukogawa River from Tsunematsu to Nishikoya in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. The spectacular sight of 5.5 million white and orange flowers contrasts beautifully against the autumn sky.
The area had been barren due to illegal dumping, and residents formed a flower blossom association to revitalize it. With cooperation from the prefecture and city governments, they revived it as a vast 1.5-hectare cosmos garden in 2003.
After sowing seeds in late August, members of the association watered and weeded the plants, leading to the opening of the garden to the public on Oct. 18. The flowers have steadily deepened in color, with common varieties and golden cosmos creating a vivid contrast. Visitors stroll, take commemorative photos, spread out lunches in the shade and gaze at the flowers swaying in the autumn breeze.
“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the war’s end and the beauty touches my heart especially deeply,” said an 88-year-old woman from Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, who visited the garden with her two daughters. “Thinking back to my childhood during the war, I’m grateful for the peace that allows us to enjoy these flowers.”
The garden will be open until late this month. To support the association’s activities, a \500 contribution is requested from visitors arriving by car. Donation boxes are also set up at the site.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation