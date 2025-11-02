5.5 Million Cosmos in Full Bloom in Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cosmos flowers cover a riverbed in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.

AMAGASAKI, Hyogo — Cosmos flowers are now at their peak along the Mukogawa River from Tsunematsu to Nishikoya in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. The spectacular sight of 5.5 million white and orange flowers contrasts beautifully against the autumn sky.

The area had been barren due to illegal dumping, and residents formed a flower blossom association to revitalize it. With cooperation from the prefecture and city governments, they revived it as a vast 1.5-hectare cosmos garden in 2003.

After sowing seeds in late August, members of the association watered and weeded the plants, leading to the opening of the garden to the public on Oct. 18. The flowers have steadily deepened in color, with common varieties and golden cosmos creating a vivid contrast. Visitors stroll, take commemorative photos, spread out lunches in the shade and gaze at the flowers swaying in the autumn breeze.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at cosmos flowers.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the war’s end and the beauty touches my heart especially deeply,” said an 88-year-old woman from Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, who visited the garden with her two daughters. “Thinking back to my childhood during the war, I’m grateful for the peace that allows us to enjoy these flowers.”

The garden will be open until late this month. To support the association’s activities, a \500 contribution is requested from visitors arriving by car. Donation boxes are also set up at the site.