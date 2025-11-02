Shuri Castle Partially Restored after Fire in 2019
11:27 JST, November 2, 2025
NAHA (Jiji Press) — Six years after a fire, restoration work was nearly completed in July on the vivid red exterior of the Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha.
The wooden castle is considered the symbol of Okinawa. The main hall will be completed in autumn next year.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Oct. 31, 2019, burning down the Seiden hall and eight other buildings of the castle. Restoration work for the main hall started in November 2022.
The restoration received many donations from inside and outside the country. Local students took to the streets to collect donations just after the fire, and many Okinawans overseas made donations.
The prefectural government received some ¥6.1 billion in donations as of the end of September. The money was used for making decorations for the main hall and training workers for traditional architecture.
The number of visitors to the castle park is on the rise, after a decline following the fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prefectural government is working to welcome many visitors, including by introducing time-restricted tickets to ease congestion and making a digital map for surrounding historic streetscapes.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said the castle is “inseparably linked to the history and culture” of Okinawa and the Ryukyu Kingdom, which governed the Okinawa region from the 15th to the 19th centuries.
Tamaki said he hopes that the surrounding areas will become a place where visitors can encounter Ryukyu culture and history.
A completion date for the reconstruction of other buildings of the castle has not been determined.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation