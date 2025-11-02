Hot word :

#Bear Attacks

Man Attacked by Bear While Weeding at Home in Fukushima Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:23 JST, November 2, 2025

A man in his 80s was attacked by a bear outside his home in Aizubange, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

The man was pulling weeds outside his home when he was attacked from behind, police said, sustaining injuries to the back of his head and right shoulder. According to the Aizubange Police Station, his life is not in danger.

The 1.5-meter-long bear reportedly left the scene. Police are patrolling the area.

