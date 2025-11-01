Tokyo’s Shibuya Crowded with Halloween Visitors on Rainy Night, Police, Ward Officials on Alert
11:30 JST, November 1, 2025
The area around Shibuya Station in Tokyo was crowded with people dressed up in Halloween costumes on Friday night, despite rainy weather.
The Metropolitan Police Department was on alert to prevent crowd-related accidents and other trouble, and Shibuya Ward’s officials called for a ban on drinking on the streets.
Many costumed visitors carried umbrellas as they walked over the scramble crossing in front of Shibuya Station. Many police officers, including “DJ police,” who used microphones to make witty and friendly public announcements, were deployed in the area to guide people so that they did not stop in the street to take photos, for example.
In the Kabukicho district in Shinjuku Ward, about 150 ward officials took to the streets to keep a close eye out for nuisance behavior.
