Golden Statue of Shohei Ohtani Displayed in Sapporo, Life-Size Installation for Sale for ¥55 Mil.
16:48 JST, October 30, 2025
SAPPORO — A life-size golden statue of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is on display at Sapporo Mitsukoshi in Sapporo.
The golden statue is a special piece at the department store’s exhibition and sale of gold products. Made using 1,550 sheets of gold leaf, the statue even elaborately recreates the wrinkles of Ohtani’s jersey.
It is available for purchase for ¥55 million. The exhibit runs through Thursday.
