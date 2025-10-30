Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Hokkaido #Shohei Ohtani

Golden Statue of Shohei Ohtani Displayed in Sapporo, Life-Size Installation for Sale for ¥55 Mil.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A life-size golden statue of Shohei Ohtani in Sapporo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:48 JST, October 30, 2025

SAPPORO — A life-size golden statue of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is on display at Sapporo Mitsukoshi in Sapporo.

The golden statue is a special piece at the department store’s exhibition and sale of gold products. Made using 1,550 sheets of gold leaf, the statue even elaborately recreates the wrinkles of Ohtani’s jersey.

It is available for purchase for ¥55 million. The exhibit runs through Thursday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido #Shohei Ohtani
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING