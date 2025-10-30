Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Hachiko statue is cordoned off in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Tokyo’s Shibuya and Shinjuku wards were on alert on Thursday for an expected surge of tourists on Halloween.

In recent years, there have been issues with foreign tourists, as they are unaware of ward ordinances prohibiting drinking in public areas. As a result, starting this year, the ward governments are working to spread awareness of the rules in multiple languages to prevent disruptive behavior.

At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station was cordoned off to prevent crowds from gathering in the area. A banner that read, “Stop troublesome Halloweens,” was hung in front of the famous statue.

Taz Blas, a 28-year-old tourist from the United States, said he understood the need to protect the statue, as Halloween would be very crowded. He added that he planned to dress up for Halloween.

In 2019, the Shibuya Ward government enacted an ordinance prohibiting disruptive behavior, such as drinking in the street, following a 2018 incident in which a crowd flipped a truck. In 2024, it strengthened measures by implementing a revised ordinance banning drinking in the street year-round.

While more young Japanese people seem to be aware of the ordinance, around 18,000 people still crowded around Shibuya Station by 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 last year. Foreigners, who appeared to be unaware of the rules, were also seen drinking alcohol on the street.

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe said that 80%-90% of last year’s costumed visitors were likely foreign tourists.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2024 reached a record high of about 36.87 million. Tourists continue to visit Japan, and from January to September this year, there were 31.655 million visitors, a 17.7% increase year on year.

Shibuya Ward has strengthened its outreach to foreign visitors from this year. In the Shibuya Center-gai street, the ward makes announcements in English, Chinese and Korean, asking people to refrain from drinking alcohol or smoking on the street. It has also put up posters.

More than 100 security personnel are scheduled to patrol the area on Friday.

In late September, the ward utilized foreign media for the first time. Hasebe personally spoke to 15 media outlets from the United States, South Korea, Singapore and other countries, stressing the ward’s efforts to address overtourism during Halloween and the year-end holidays and urging tourists to show restraint.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Security personnel talk to foreigners drinking on the street in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in September 2023.

Shinjuku Ward, which banned drinking in the street in such areas as Kabukicho last year, is also moving ahead with measures aimed at foreigners.

On Halloween last year, authorities approached 311 people drinking in prohibited areas, and half were foreigners. This year, the ward printed 500 flyers and 50 posters in English and is streaming videos on eight large screens throughout the ward to prevent people from behaving in a disruptive manner.

The number of intoxicated people is expected to increase this year, as Halloween falls on a Friday. As a result, the ward has added 35 staff and security personnel to patrol the streets.

“We want to be completely ready for anything, so the event can end safely without incident,” said a ward official.

The number of foreigners drinking alcohol on the streets of Shibuya and other locations noticeably increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. As restaurants suspended operations, more people started drinking in parks and on the street.

Seeing people drink in public seemed to significantly influence the actions of foreigners, as they posted such comments on social media as, “Shibuya is an open area where you can drink.” This year as well, posts in English such as, “Planning to head to Shibuya for Halloween,” are spreading on social media.

Many shops belonging to the Shibuya Center-gai shopping district association were expected to shorten their business hours on Friday.

“Every year around Halloween, the crowds are so large that we can’t let our guard down,” said Tatsuji Suzuki, 61, chairman of the association. “We want an environment where everyone, regardless of nationality, can enjoy eating, drinking and shopping.”