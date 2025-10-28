Hot word :

Akita Governor Asks for Troops to Capture Bears; Koizumi Says He Will Send Liaison Officer

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, and Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki are seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning.

13:54 JST, October 28, 2025

Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki called Tuesday morning for the Self-Defense Forces to be sent to his prefecture to capture bears, during a visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. The prefecture has suffered a string of bear attacks.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi described the situation as “critical” and said he would send a GSDF liaison officer to the Akita prefectural government, possibly the same day.

During the meeting with Koizumi, Suzuki said more than 50 people have been attacked by bears in the prefecture this year. “It is difficult to handle the situation just with local resources, including manpower,” he said.

Koizumi said the SDF is mandated “to protect the lives of the people at all costs,” and then added, “We will work together with the Akita prefectural government to swiftly implement measures and restore safety and security.”

