Akita Governor Asks for Troops to Capture Bears; Koizumi Says He Will Send Liaison Officer
13:54 JST, October 28, 2025
Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki called Tuesday morning for the Self-Defense Forces to be sent to his prefecture to capture bears, during a visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. The prefecture has suffered a string of bear attacks.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi described the situation as “critical” and said he would send a GSDF liaison officer to the Akita prefectural government, possibly the same day.
During the meeting with Koizumi, Suzuki said more than 50 people have been attacked by bears in the prefecture this year. “It is difficult to handle the situation just with local resources, including manpower,” he said.
Koizumi said the SDF is mandated “to protect the lives of the people at all costs,” and then added, “We will work together with the Akita prefectural government to swiftly implement measures and restore safety and security.”
What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November