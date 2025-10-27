Yamagata’s Ginzan Onsen to Extend Test on Private Car Restrictions, Working to Ease Crowding Caused by Vehicles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Ginzan Onsen resort district is crowded with tourists, in Obanazawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Sunday.

YAMAGATA — Yamagata Prefecture’s popular tourist destination Ginzan Onsen will conduct a pilot test of private vehicle restrictions targeting day-trip visitors to tackle overtourism starting next month.

Last fiscal year’s test was carried out in winter only, but it will also be carried out in autumn this fiscal year to verify the effectiveness with a view to its full implementation.

Ginzan Onsen in Obanazawa, is popular for its retro atmosphere with wooden buildings from the Taisho era (1912-1926) and fantastical night views illuminated by gas lamps. It is one of the prefecture’s best-known tourist destinations, attracting many visitors every year from both Japan and abroad.

However, traffic jams frequently occur on the road leading from the city center to the Onsen district due to roadside parking and accidents during snowy periods. Incidents of ambulances being unable to reach the onsen district have occurred, making the assurance of safety and comfort a challenge for both residents and tourists.

This fiscal year, pilot tests will be conducted during autumn (Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 22-24) and winter (from Dec. 20, 2025, to March 1, 2026). Last fiscal year’s tests were limited to winter, but this fiscal year also includes autumn, which is bustling with visitors enjoying the autumn leaves, to help verify congestion relief during periods without snow.

Day-trip visitors will park at the Taisho Romankan tourist center, located about 1.5 kilometers from the onsen district center, and transfer to shuttle buses. Buses will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Based on past data, a calendar showing congestion forecasts will be published on a special website.

The parking lot can accommodate about 10 large vehicles and 100 standard-sized vehicles. However, since it reached capacity during last fiscal year’s trial, large buses will be able to reserve parking spots on a trial basis this autumn.