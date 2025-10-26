Bear Attacks 75-Year-Old Woman Picking Persimmons, Bites Her Arm, Head
The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:09 JST, October 26, 2025
A 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a bear in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, the city government said.
The woman was picking persimmons at a relative’s house when she was bitten on the arm and head.
Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to the city government.
