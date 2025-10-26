Hot word :

M4.7 Quake Hits Kanto, No Tsunami Expected


The Japan News

12:22 JST, October 26, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 hit the Kanto region at 0:04 p.m. on Sunday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nokko, Tochigi Prefecture.

No tsunami is expected according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

Measuring 3 tremor was also observed in Adachi Ward, Tokyo.

