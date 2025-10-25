Bear Captured in Box Trap at Residence in Akita Pref.’s Yuzawa, Animal Had Been Lingering at the House Since Monday
12:32 JST, October 25, 2025
YUZAWA, Akita – A bear was confirmed to have been caught in a trap set at a private residence in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, on early Saturday morning, according to the city’s government. The bear apparently had been lingering in this residence since Monday, and the city confirmed that it is the same bear.
On Monday, four men were attacked by a bear in an urban area near JR Yuzawa Station. The bear had taken up residence in the home of one of the men. The city set a box trap baited with honey near the entrance and added another trap at a rear entrance of the building on Friday in an attempt to capture it.
