Strong Quake Hits Northern Japan’s Hokkaido

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press) — A strong earthquake hit the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido in the small hours of Saturday.

The temblor occurred at a depth of about 40 kilometers off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido around 1:40 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.9, measured lower 5, the fifth highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in the city of Nemuro.