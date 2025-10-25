Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake #Hokkaido

Strong Quake Hits Northern Japan’s Hokkaido

Jiji Press

10:11 JST, October 25, 2025

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press) — A strong earthquake hit the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido in the small hours of Saturday.

The temblor occurred at a depth of about 40 kilometers off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido around 1:40 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.9, measured lower 5, the fifth highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in the city of Nemuro.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake #Hokkaido
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING