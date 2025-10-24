Hot word :

Suspected Bear Attack Injures 4 People in Akita Pref. Village, Victims Found with Injuries to Heads and Faces

The Japan News
Akita Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:17 JST, October 24, 2025

AKITA — Four people were injured in what is believed to be a bear attack in the village of Higashi-Naruse, Akita Prefecture, on Friday, according to police and rescue workers.

Three men and one woman were found after having collapsed with injuries on their heads and faces. They were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were unknown, rescue workers said.

An emergency call was made from the village office at around 11:10 a.m. Village government officials saw a bear when they rushed to the scene of the apparent attack, about 350 meters away from the municipal government office, according to the police.

