Snowcap Sighting; Snow Spotted Covering Top of Mt. Fuji for 1st Time This Season
15:56 JST, October 23, 2025
Snow is spotted covering the top of Mt. Fuji, as observed from a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter Thursday morning. The Kofu Local Meteorological Office declared the same day the season’s first snowfall on Japan’s highest mountain, later visually confirming the snow at around 6 a.m. The snowfall was 21 days later than average. It also was 15 days earlier than last year, when the season’s first snowfall was confirmed in November for the first time since observations began in 1894.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japanese Nationals Lured to Scam Bases with False Promises, Controlled Through Violence
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030