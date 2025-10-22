Season’s 1st Bird Flu Infection in Japan Confirmed in Hokkaido

The Japan News



Sapporo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)—The Hokkaido government in northern Japan on Wednesday reported the first case of infection with highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed at a poultry farm in the country this season.

At the farm in the town of Shiraoi where the case was found, the Hokkaido government started to kill and dispose of some 459,000 laying hens, placing a ban on the transportation of 620,000 hens at four poultry farms within 10 kilometers from the farm in question.

The central government convened a meeting of related ministers in Tokyo on Wednesday morning to ensure close cooperation among government agencies in dealing with the situation.

“This is the sixth consecutive season of an outbreak. Every season, (the disease) goes into full swing from around this time,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Ahead of the meeting, agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki told his ministry’s disease control headquarters, “We’re in a situation in which further infection cases may happen anywhere in the country.”

“We ask that all possible measures be taken to prevent further cases from occurring or spreading,” he said.

According to the Hokkaido government, the hens subject to the culling account for some 8 pct of laying hens raised in Hokkaido. The local government also held a task force meeting at its head office.

Before the meeting, Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki had a telephone conversation with the agriculture minister. “We confirmed that we’ll work together closely,” the governor said.

About 120 people, including Hokkaido officials and private company staff, will be involved in the work to cull the chickens at the farm in question and in cleaning and disinfecting operations. Infection control measures, including restrictions imposed within the 10-km radius, are expected to end in late November.