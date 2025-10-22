Over 50% of Recent Bear Attacks Occurred in Human-Inhabited Areas; 7 Bear-Caused Deaths Recorded So Far in 2025

The Yomiuri Shimbun

There has been a spate of bear attack cases across the country this year, more than half of which have occurred in human-inhabited areas.

On Monday, a woman in her 80s was attacked from behind by an Asian black bear and suffered minor injuries while walking down the road to take her garbage to a collection site in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, according to the town government. Her injuries included claw wounds on her left shoulder.

According to the Environment Ministry, 108 casualties, including injuries, from bear attacks were reported between April and September. A record high of 109 casualties were reported for the same period in 2023. As of Monday, seven deaths from bear attacks had been reported.

More than half of the casualties reported between April and August took place in human-inhabited areas, including residential areas and farmland. On Oct. 7, a bear entered a supermarket in Numata, Gunma Prefecture, and attacked shoppers.

A growing number of areas are being affected by bear attacks. On Friday evening, a truck traveling on National Highway Route 4 in Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture, collided with a bear that was about 1.2 meters long. The bear died instantly, but other cars behind the truck also collided with its body, resulting in a six-vehicle accident.

In September, the law was revised to give municipal governments the option to allow hunters to engage in “emergency hunting with guns” as a measure against bears in residential areas. Before the law came into effect, firing a hunting gun in a residential area was prohibited in principle.