Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
16:16 JST, October 20, 2025
SAPPORO – Cold air flowing over Hokkaido chilled the region Monday, leaving roads and roadside trees on Nakayama Pass south of Sapporo lightly covered in snow.
The first snow was also observed on 1,023-meter-high Mt. Teine in Sapporo. According to the Sapporo Regional Meteorological Observatory, this is two days later than average and the same date as last year.
On the same day, the first snow was also observed in the plains of Wakkanai, the northernmost city of Hokkaido, according to the Wakkanai Regional Meteorological Observatory.
