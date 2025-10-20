Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Hokkaido #Snow

Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year



The Yomiuri Shimbun
A thin layer of snow is seen around Nakayama Pass between Sapporo and Kimobetsu, Hokkaido, on Monday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:16 JST, October 20, 2025

SAPPORO – Cold air flowing over Hokkaido chilled the region Monday, leaving roads and roadside trees on Nakayama Pass south of Sapporo lightly covered in snow.

The first snow was also observed on 1,023-meter-high Mt. Teine in Sapporo. According to the Sapporo Regional Meteorological Observatory, this is two days later than average and the same date as last year.

On the same day, the first snow was also observed in the plains of Wakkanai, the northernmost city of Hokkaido, according to the Wakkanai Regional Meteorological Observatory.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido #Snow
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING