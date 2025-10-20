4 Men Injured in Bear Attacks in Urban Area of Japan’s Akita Pref.
13:03 JST, October 20, 2025
AKITA — Four men were attacked and injured apparently by a bear in an urban area around JR Yuzawa Station in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, on Monday morning, according to police.
Yuzawa Police Station received the first report around 5:05 a.m. from a man in his 60s who was scratched on the back by something. The man did not see a bear, but scratches on his clothes looked like they had been made by claws.
At around 5:40 a.m., a man walking his dog was bitten on his right arm by a bear on a national highway about 600 meters east. About five minutes later, a male security guard in his 70s was attacked by a bear in the parking lot of a hotel near the station, injuring his back. Then, at around 6:25 a.m., a man in his 60s was scratched on the right leg as he was leaving his home.
According to police, one of the victims was seriously injured. The bear in the last attack is believed to have entered the victim’s home, and the city government are responding by setting up traps.
