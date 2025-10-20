Gifu Castle Offers ‘Lord for a Night’ Experience

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Gifu Castle is seen against the panoramic night skyline.

GIFU — The municipal government of Gifu is seeking one-night castle lords. The city is accepting applications for the nighttime rental of Gifu Castle’s main keep on Nov. 21. If selected, the participants will have the night view from the mountain castle — once used as a base for unifying Japan by famous feudal warlord Oda Nobunaga (1534-1582) — all to themselves.

Standing atop Mt. Kinka, Gifu Castle offers panoramic views from its main keep and welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually. In recent years, the municipal government has progressed in excavation surveys and other efforts to allow visitors to experience the site in its most authentic state. It has opened the ruins of Nobunaga’s residence at the mountain’s base and informed visitors that Nobunaga likely entertained guests in garden-like areas constructed atop the mountain.

When the municipal government offered special seats in the keep during the fireworks festival last August, despite the high price of ¥500,000, it received over 100 inquiries from both within and outside the city. “This reaffirmed Gifu Castle’s high potential,” leading to this initiative, said Mayor Masanao Shibahashi.

On the day, participants can become “Castle Lords” for three hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and receive special treatment. This includes being allowed to eat and drink on the 4th-floor observation deck — normally prohibited. The offer is limited to one group of up to 20 people. If the number of applications exceed capacity, participants will be selected by lottery.

The participation fee is ¥329,000, reflecting Mt. Kinka’s elevation of 329 meters. Applications are accepted until Tuesday via the Gifu Convention and Visitors Bureau’s official website.