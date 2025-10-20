Hot word :

Full Service Resumes on Chiyoda Line after Earlier Suspension (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:02 JST, October 20, 2025

Operations resumed along the entire Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line around 11:02 a.m.

Services had been suspended starting around 9:36 a.m. this morning so that track safety could be confirmed at Yoyogi-Koen Station.

According to Tokyo Metro, approximately 28,000 passengers were affected.

