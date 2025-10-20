Full Service Resumes on Chiyoda Line after Earlier Suspension (UPDATE 1)
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:02 JST, October 20, 2025
Operations resumed along the entire Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line around 11:02 a.m.
Services had been suspended starting around 9:36 a.m. this morning so that track safety could be confirmed at Yoyogi-Koen Station.
According to Tokyo Metro, approximately 28,000 passengers were affected.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of u...
-
Princess Kako Talks with Award-Winning Students Tackling Social I...
-
Sumo in London: Wrestler Captivates London Fans with Beautiful Sh...
-
Kogei Dining Event at MOA in Shizuoka Pref. Features Meal on Fine...
-
Travelling Butterflies Come to Former School Yard in Kyoto Pref.,...
-
Fighters Beat Hawks to Take Pacific League Climax Series Final St...
-
My Husband Didn't Return to Japan with Me for My Father's Funeral
-
Asahi Group Holdings’ System Failure Raises Concern for Prolonged...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
-
U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech
-
Asia Inside Review: Struggle to Regain Myanmar’s Democracy Suppor...
-
More Evidence Suggests Saturn’s Enceladus Could Support Life
-
Future of TEPCO Nuclear Plant in Niigata Hinges on Governor's Dec...
-
Chinese Cargo Ship Travels to U.K. via Arctic Sea in 1st, as Beij...
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Plans to Extend Oedo Line Subway with 3 N...
-
‘Inuyasha,’ ‘Ranma 1/2’ Among Popular Manga, Anime to Be Merchand...
Popular articles in the past month
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Mo...
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some De...
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remai...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japan-U.K. Conference on Gambling Addiction Held in Tokyo; Participants Call for Stronger Measures for Young People
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation