Bear Culled in Japan After Emergency Shooting Authorized; 1st Case in Japan that Bullet was Actually Fired After Authorization

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A residential area near where a bear was seen in Taihaku Ward, Sendai, on Wednesday. The bear was spotted in the woods seen at far right.

SENDAI — A bear that was seen in a forest near a residential area in Taihaku Ward, Sendai, was culled Wednesday after an emergency shooting was authorized for hunters, the city government said on the day.

According to the Environment Ministry, this was the third case nationwide in which a municipal government authorized such an action, and it was the first time that a bullet was actually fired.

The bear was a 1.4-meter-long male. There were no casualties, and buildings and other property were not damaged.

According to the city government and the Miyagi prefectural police, a ward resident reported a bear was in the woods to a local police station at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. As the bear remained in the woods close to residences, police officers patrolled the area while city government employees went door-to-door urging residents not to go outside unnecessarily.

At about dawn on Wednesday, the city government and others confirmed the bear was less than 20 meters from people’s houses. After the conditions for an emergency shooting were met, such as a high risk of the bear entering residential areas and the certainty that firing a weapon would not harm people, the city decided to take emergency action. After implementing traffic restrictions in the area, a hunter fired one shot at about 6 a.m. the same day and killed the bear.

According to the city government, the bear was located at the bottom of a slope in the forest, making it highly likely that any stray bullets would hit the ground. The chief of the ward’s resident life section who was given authority by the mayor concerning an emergency shooting, said the action was taken largely because there were no houses and buildings in the bullet’s trajectory. The section chief said the decision was also made because there were not many people out in the early hours.

Emergency shootings of bears and other potentially dangerous animals were previously banned in principle, but a new system allows municipalities to authorize the use of firearms against such animals in populated areas.

This system was introduced in September after the Wildlife Protection, Control and Hunting Management Law was revised in response to a series of bear attacks in populated areas. The ministry has issued guidelines, including ensuring that no one is standing in the direction of the gunfire.

Since September, emergency shootings have been authorized twice in Yamagata Prefecture.

In Tsuruoka in the prefecture, an emergency shooting was authorized after a bear, which had been sleeping in the yard of a residence, woke up and approached members of a local hunting association. A police officer at the scene then fired a shot based on the Police Duties Execution Law, so an authorized emergency shooting was not carried out.

In Yonezawa in the prefecture, a bear that was seen in a residential area entered a box trap shortly after an emergency shooting was authorized, so no shots were fired.

Meanwhile, in Fukushima City, a bear was seen in such places as a multi-story parking garage in a hot spring district from Monday night to early Tuesday morning, but the city government did not authorize an emergency shooting. The bear later left the area.

“As we were not sure about the structure of the parking garage, we were concerned the bullet could ricochet and hurt someone,” an official of the city government said.