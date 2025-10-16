2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Records Over 25.5 Mil. Visitors during 184-Day Run

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crowds gather on the final day of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo at the Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Monday.

There were 25,578,986 general visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo during its 184-day run from April 13 to Oct. 13, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

The association announced Tuesday that 124,339 people visited on the opening day, but daily attendance then sank below 100,000 until late April. From mid-July, however, the Expo consistently surpassed that number.

Daily numbers were above 200,000 for 32 straight days from Sept. 12 until the final day, on which the visitor count was 207,889. The highest single-day attendance was 225,333, recorded on Sept. 22.

The Expo’s cumulative attendance exceeded the 22,049,544 visitors to the 185-day 2005 Aichi Expo but fell short of the 28.2 million that the association had projected.

Attendance by Expo-related personnel, such as operating staff for national pavilions and event performers, totaled 3,438,938, bringing the overall visitor total to 29,017,924.

As of Monday, ticket sales had reached 22,069,546. The break-even level was 18 million, and the association anticipates total profit ranging from ¥23 billion to ¥28 billion.