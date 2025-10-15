Cosmos Sway in Autumn Breeze; Colorful Flowers Brighten Empty Field in Chiba Prefecture
15:42 JST, October 15, 2025
Cosmos flowers, which herald the arrival of autumn, are now at their peak in a field near the Edogawa river in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.
Thirty years ago, a local neighborhood association and a group of volunteers transformed approximately two hectares of waste land into a flower field. Poppies now bloom here in spring, while cosmos blossom in autumn.
The cosmos began blooming at the start of this month. Red, pink and orange flowers sway in the autumn breeze, bringing vibrant colors to the field. The peak viewing period usually lasts about a week.
