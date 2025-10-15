Shipments Prepared for Year of the Horse Ceramic Ornaments in Aichi Pref.
13:21 JST, October 15, 2025
Workers prepare shipments of ceramic horses — the Chinese zodiac animal for next year — at a ceramic craft maker in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, a city known as one of the most prolific hubs of pottery in the country. The company, Chugai Toen Co., created 54 varieties of new products for the Year of the Horse. They include horses in mid-gallop with a message saying they will dash through any roads without fear as well as adorable mare and foal ornaments, which are designed to get young people interested in ceramics.
