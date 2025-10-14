Typhoon Nakri Causes Further Damage to Hachijo Island, South of Tokyo
16:18 JST, October 14, 2025
HACHIJO, Tokyo — Powerful Typhoon Nakri caused further damage to shops and factories on Hachijo Island on Monday, after the island had already been hit by another typhoon last Thursday.
Although no injuries have been reported, residents expressed their exhaustion after being battered by two successive typhoons in just five days.
Typhoon Nakri, or Typhoon No. 23, made its closest approach to the island on Monday morning and moved out to sea southeast of the Kanto region later in the day. The island is administratively part of Tokyo.
In the town of Hachijo, strong winds shook trees and traffic lights, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 153.7 kph recorded at 6:15 a.m. on the day, when the typhoon was moving near the island. The amount of rainfall over 12 hours reached 130 millimeters at 1:50 p.m.
A two-story bento shop lost most of its roof when the typhoon struck on Thursday. During Monday’s typhoon, rain poured through the damaged roof, soaking the interior.
“Customers are longing for the shop to open again, but I have no idea when that will be,” the owner of the bento shop lamented. “I never expected such severe damage.”
A specialty vegetable company on the island saw the walls of its plant torn off by Thursday’s typhoon. Machinery and tools were then exposed to the rain brought by Monday’s typhoon.
Shinnosuke Yamada who is expected to take over the company from their father next year said: “We were just starting to build our reputation. I was so shocked.”
The company marked its 40th anniversary this year and is one of spots on the island’s tour route. “I haven’t decided whether to build the plant again or start over at a different site,” Yamada said. “I have no choice but to look forward and do my best.”
According to the Tokyo metropolitan government and others, about 510 households on the island experienced a power outage at 5 p.m. on Monday, and water supply was suspended in some areas. About 140 residents were staying in six evacuation shelters on the island as of 3 p.m. on the day.
