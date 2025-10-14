Japan Patent Office, Other Overseas Organizations, Call for Cooperation in IP to Promote Decarbonization, Innovation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Patent Office

As a legacy of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and other overseas organizations are calling for cooperation over the use of intellectual property (IP) for such purposes as decarbonization.

The JPO, together with 10 overseas organizations, has compiled a document calling for the utilization of a green technology database to facilitate decarbonization, and from the perspectives of women and young people to foster innovation and IP development.

The joint document was compiled following the International Forums held during the Expo, and is co-signed by the JPO, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the European Patent Office (EPO), and IP offices from eight countries, including Canada and South Korea.

The document identifies climate change mitigation as a key priority and outlines a policy to promote the active use of the WIPO’s database, which comprehensively covers global technologies related to energy conservation and decarbonization. The aim is to facilitate matchmaking between companies, universities and other entities.

Regarding technological innovation and IP development, the document states that the perspectives and creativity of women and young people hold significant potential to drive change. It emphasizes the importance of education that fosters interest among them in fields such as inventiveness, science, engineering and mathematics.

To commemorate the Expo, WIPO has produced a booklet featuring 215 carefully selected technologies from its database related to energy-saving and decarbonization technologies. Forty-one cases of technologies from Japan are introduced, the biggest number by countries.