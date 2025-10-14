Ishiba Presents Thank-You Letter to Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku; Commends Contribution to Building Global Excitement for Event
12:39 JST, October 14, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba presented a letter of appreciation to Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, on Monday, commending its contributions to the event.
As he handed over the letter at the Japan pavilion in the Expo venue, Ishiba said, “By making the most of its unique and endearing appearance, [Myaku-Myaku] made a tremendous contribution to creating excitement not only nationwide but also globally.”
Later, in his address at the closing ceremony for the Expo, Ishiba said, “Over the 184 days this event was running, it served as the scene of thrilling, dreamlike encounters.” He added, “It marked the dawn of a new Japan and may have also contributed to regional revitalization.”
