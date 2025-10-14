Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#2025 Expo Osaka

Ishiba Presents Thank-You Letter to Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku; Commends Contribution to Building Global Excitement for Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, gives a letter of appreciation to Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:39 JST, October 14, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba presented a letter of appreciation to Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, on Monday, commending its contributions to the event.

As he handed over the letter at the Japan pavilion in the Expo venue, Ishiba said, “By making the most of its unique and endearing appearance, [Myaku-Myaku] made a tremendous contribution to creating excitement not only nationwide but also globally.”

Later, in his address at the closing ceremony for the Expo, Ishiba said, “Over the 184 days this event was running, it served as the scene of thrilling, dreamlike encounters.” He added, “It marked the dawn of a new Japan and may have also contributed to regional revitalization.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING