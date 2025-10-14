ANA Aircraft Returning to Haneda Unable to Taxi Due to Tire Damage; Possibility of Contact with Runway Lighting during Takeoff

The Yomiuri Shimbun

ANA aircrafts

All Nippon Airways Flight 639 (Boeing 737-800) bound for Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, which had taken off from Haneda Airport, returned to the same airport around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to ANA, it is highly likely that the aircraft’s front landing gear possibly made contact with runway lighting during takeoff. An inspection after landing revealed that the tire was damaged.

The aircraft was unable to taxi on its own and was towed away by vehicle.

None of the 174 passengers and crew members were injured.

The Tokyo Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said lighting on the runway from which the aircraft took off was damaged, and the office is investigating the connection.