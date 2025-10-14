News in Pictures / Curtain Falls on Osaka Expo after 184 Days

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors line up at the East Gate early in the morning on Monday, the closing day of the 2025 Osaka-Kansa Expo in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

Left: A statue of the Expo’s mascot Myaku Myaku is seen near the East Gate. Right: People head toward the pavilions they want to visit on Monday.

The Expo venue is seen shortly before its opening on April 13.

OSAKA — The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo concluded its 6-month run on Monday in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

Before the Expo opened its doors on April 13, the event faced concerns over preparation delays and high construction costs, casting doubts on whether it would generate excitement. However, its popularity spread through word of mouth and social media. Popular pavilions, like those belonging to Italy and the United States, saw lines growing longer each day.

The French pavilion, left, and the U.S. pavilion, center, are crowded with visitors.

A marble sculpture called the Farnese Atlas is exhibited at the Italy Pavilion.

An iPS “heart” is displayed at the Pasona Group Pavilion.





There were some problems. A fountain show was cancelled, and on one evening a large number of visitors were unable to return home.

Left: People rest under the Grand Ring after subway trouble prevented them from returning home on Aug. 14. Right: A fountain show takes place after being temporarily suspended due to water quality issues.

A “Friendship Ring” ceremony was held early Monday morning to mark the closing of the event and reaffirm solidarity among staff members working at the venue. The ceremony began at 7:40 a.m. and lasted about five minutes. Staff from domestic and international pavilions, along with operational personnel, dressed in their uniforms or traditional attire, joined hands on the Grand Ring.

People hold hands at the Friendship Ring ceremony on the Grand Ring on Monday.

Later on Monday at the closing ceremony, Masakazu Tokura, chair of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said: “The world is diverse and yet we are one. There is profound significance in our reaffirmation of this.” Tokura also serves as honorary chair of the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren. A screen displayed footage of staff smiling, and scenes from various events held during the event’s 184 days.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also delivered remarks at the ceremony, saying, “This marked the dawn of a new era for Japan and likely contributed to regional revitalization.”