#Tokyo #Typhoon

Typhoon Nakri Passes Over Hachijojima, Tokyo; Risk of Disaster from Storm Is Thought Heightened by Effects of Earlier Typhoon No. 22

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:08 JST, October 13, 2025

Powerful Typhoon Nakri, or Typhoon No. 23, was moving east-northeast at about 35 kph over the sea east-southeast of Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, accompanied by storm-force winds as of 9 a.m. on Monday.

The central pressure was 975 hectopascals, and maximum instantaneous wind speeds near the center reached 180 kilometers per hour.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast rainfall of up to 200 millimeters in the Izu Islands in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Violent winds with maximum speeds of 126 kilometers per hour are also expected.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Strong winds blow against the landscape of Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, at 6:44 a.m. on Monday.

The risk of disaster in the Izu Islands is heightened due to the effects of Typhoon No. 22. The Agency is calling for strict vigilance against potential occurrences such as strong winds, high waves and landslides.

