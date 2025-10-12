Bear Attacks Man in His 80s in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture
11:01 JST, October 12, 2025
IWATE — A bear attacked an 87-year-old man in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture on Saturday. Sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in his left hand and right thigh, he was taken to a hospital in the city.
According to local police. he witnessed the bear, believed to be an adult, in a field near his home and attempted to chase it away with a baseball bat. After being attacked, he returned his home, and his family called the police.
The bear stayed in the field and nearby woods for a while. After city officials and members of a local group of hunters set off fireworks, the bear went away.
