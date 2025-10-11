Typhoon Nakri Heading Toward Izu Island Chain; Islands Still Recovering from Previous Typhoon

The Japan News



Typhoon Nakri moved closer to Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday morning. The 23rd typhoon this year is expected to grow further and make its closest approach to the Izu Island chain on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Typhoon Nakri was moving about 160 kilometers off Amami-Oshima as of 9 a.m. on Saturday. The maximum sustained wind speed near its center was observed at 83 kph.

According to the agency, the typhoon will likely bring warning-level heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Izu Islands through Monday, with up to 100 millimeters of rain expected to fall at some locations for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Hachijojima Island, which is part of the Izu Islands, was hit hard by Typhoon Halong earlier this week. As ground conditions have worsened due to heavy rain brought by the typhoon, the JMA is calling for residents to be cautious of landslides.