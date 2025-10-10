Man in His 70s Found Dead in Suspected Bear Attack in Iwate Pref.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
14:31 JST, October 10, 2025
A man in his 70s was found lying in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, and later confirmed dead on Friday, according to police, who believe it is highly likely he was attacked by a bear.
The man went missing on Thursday after going out to pick mushrooms.
He was found in a rural area dotted with houses and woods.
