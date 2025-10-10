University of Tokyo Climbs to 26th Place in Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The University of Tokyo

LONDON — The University of Tokyo rose to its highest ever position on the World University Rankings in the 2026 edition of the Times Higher Education which was released on Thursday.

The university rose to 26th place, up from 28th last year. Kyoto University’s ranking saw a drop from 55th place to 61st.

The University of Oxford in the U.K. topped the list for the tenth consecutive year. The top 10 universities were again dominated by American and British institutions.

China’s Tsinghua University was 12th for the third consecutive year, making it the highest-ranked Asian university. Peking University also held on to its position, coming in 13th for the second year in a row. In total, five Chinese universities made the top 40, two more than last year.

Nine Japanese universities were listed among the world’s top 500. Tohoku University rose to 103rd, its highest ever placement. The university was designated last November as the first recipient of Universities for International Research Excellence status, a government program that will allocate share of a ¥10-trillion university fund.

The Institute of Science Tokyo, which was formed in October last year through the merger of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, was ranked in the 301–350 bracket.

The rankings are calculated based on factors such as education environment, research quality and international outlook. While the magazine noted that Japanese universities have improved in areas such as investments in doctoral programs, it noted that the country’s representation at the top of the rankings has dipped slightly.