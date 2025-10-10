Typhoon Halong Brings Heavy Rain, Damages Infrastructure on Tokyo’s Hachijojima Island
13:50 JST, October 10, 2025
Typhoon Halong, also known as Typhoon No. 22, brought record heavy rainfall and violent winds to Hachijojima Island in Tokyo, which is part of the Izu Island chain, on Thursday. The typhoon damaged houses and buildings.
Images captured in the island from a Yomiuri Shimbun aircraft on Friday showed an excavator clearing debris at a facility where large amounts of sediment and fallen trees had flowed into it. The typhoon blew off the roofs and exterior walls of some buildings.
The town was also hit by a power outage, water supply disruption and telecommunication failure. As of Friday morning, no prospects were in sight for their restoration.
