Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivor Group Calls for More Testimony, Urges Govt to Join Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty
13:32 JST, October 10, 2025
The Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), which won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, adopted an appeal calling for the expansion of testimonies by A-bomb survivors and action to urge the Japanese government to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, at a meeting held in Tokyo on Thursday.
The meeting began on Wednesday, attended by representatives from all prefectures and adjourned on Thursday.
About 70 representatives participated in the meeting. They expressed concerns about the sustainability of their activities, reflecting the aging and dwindling numbers of A-bomb survivors.
A member from Kanagawa Prefecture said, “We expect a reduction in activities and the closure of the office in the near future.”
A member from Oita said, “We have only one survivor left who can give testimony.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan