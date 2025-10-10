Matsutake Mushroom Shipments Hit Peak in Aomori, Bringing Taste of Autumn to Japan
12:52 JST, October 10, 2025
MUTSU, Aomori — Shipments of matsutake mushrooms are at their peak in the Shimokita region of Aomori Prefecture, bringing a distinct autumn flavor to dining tables.
Employees at an agricultural company in Mutsu carefully weighed each matsutake mushroom and brushed off the dirt as they sorted them on Thursday.
The matsutake mushrooms growing in the region feature a white stem with appropriate firmness. The company buys matsutake mushrooms from about 20 local residents, who pick the mushrooms in the mountains, and sells them to hotels and Japanese restaurants mainly in Tokyo and its surrounding areas.
The matsutake harvest this year started to hit full swing in late September, with about one ton expected to be shipped by late October.
“This year’s harvest is larger and [the matsutake mushrooms] are in better shape than last year,” a representative of the company said. “We hope people will enjoy their rich aroma by grilling them or cooking them with rice.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan