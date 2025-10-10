Matsutake Mushroom Shipments Hit Peak in Aomori, Bringing Taste of Autumn to Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Matsutake mushrooms are seen in Mutsu, Aomori Prefecture.

MUTSU, Aomori — Shipments of matsutake mushrooms are at their peak in the Shimokita region of Aomori Prefecture, bringing a distinct autumn flavor to dining tables.

Employees at an agricultural company in Mutsu carefully weighed each matsutake mushroom and brushed off the dirt as they sorted them on Thursday.

The matsutake mushrooms growing in the region feature a white stem with appropriate firmness. The company buys matsutake mushrooms from about 20 local residents, who pick the mushrooms in the mountains, and sells them to hotels and Japanese restaurants mainly in Tokyo and its surrounding areas.

The matsutake harvest this year started to hit full swing in late September, with about one ton expected to be shipped by late October.

“This year’s harvest is larger and [the matsutake mushrooms] are in better shape than last year,” a representative of the company said. “We hope people will enjoy their rich aroma by grilling them or cooking them with rice.”