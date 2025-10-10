Hot word :

Tohoku Shinkansen Services Resumes After Suspension Due to Object on Overhead Wires (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan News

12:23 JST, October 10, 2025

Tohoku Shinkansen services were suspended between Omiya and Sendai stations on Friday after an object was found on overhead wires.

The object was removed, and services resumed at around 1 p.m.

