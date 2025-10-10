Tohoku Shinkansen Services Resumes After Suspension Due to Object on Overhead Wires (Update 1)
The Japan News
12:23 JST, October 10, 2025
Tohoku Shinkansen services were suspended between Omiya and Sendai stations on Friday after an object was found on overhead wires.
The object was removed, and services resumed at around 1 p.m.
