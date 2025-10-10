Hot word :

Autumn Leaves at Peak on Japan’s Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Attracting Photo-snapping Sightseers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People watch vividly colored autumn leaves on the Murodo-daira plateau in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, October 10, 2025

TOYAMA – Autumn leaves are at their peak on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route.

The route runs through the Tateyama mountain range, a section of the Northern Japanese Alps on the border between Toyama and Nagano prefectures.

Red leaves of rowan trees, yellow leaves of maples and green of pine trees paint the mountainside in vibrant colors around the Murodo-daira plateau, located at an altitude of 2,450 meters in Tateyama Town, Toyama Prefecture.

On Fryday, tourists enjoying the deepening of autumn were seen taking photos of the leaves, which spread out like a brocade carpet.

