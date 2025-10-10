Autumn Leaves at Peak on Japan’s Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Attracting Photo-snapping Sightseers
11:57 JST, October 10, 2025
TOYAMA – Autumn leaves are at their peak on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route.
The route runs through the Tateyama mountain range, a section of the Northern Japanese Alps on the border between Toyama and Nagano prefectures.
Red leaves of rowan trees, yellow leaves of maples and green of pine trees paint the mountainside in vibrant colors around the Murodo-daira plateau, located at an altitude of 2,450 meters in Tateyama Town, Toyama Prefecture.
On Fryday, tourists enjoying the deepening of autumn were seen taking photos of the leaves, which spread out like a brocade carpet.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan