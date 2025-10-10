Power, Water Outages, Damage to Homes as Typhoon Halong Rages on Hachijojima Island
11:31 JST, October 10, 2025
Powerful Typhoon Halong, or Typhoon No. 22, reached its closest point to Hachijojima Island on Thursday before moving over the sea east of the Kanto region.
According to the Tokyo metropolitan government and other sources, power and water supplies were cut off on the island, and telephone and communications services became unstable.
Widespread damage was also reported, including destroyed houses and overturned cars.
On Thursday evening, the metropolitan government requested the Maritime Self-Defense Force to dispatch disaster relief personnel to assist with the daily lives of the people on the island and in nearby areas.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan