Power, Water Outages, Damage to Homes as Typhoon Halong Rages on Hachijojima Island

Courtesy of a resident on Hachijojima Island

The exterior walls of a building are scattered on a road on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Powerful Typhoon Halong, or Typhoon No. 22, reached its closest point to Hachijojima Island on Thursday before moving over the sea east of the Kanto region.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government and other sources, power and water supplies were cut off on the island, and telephone and communications services became unstable.

Widespread damage was also reported, including destroyed houses and overturned cars.

Courtesy of Katsuhiko Hattori

A car overturned by strong winds is seen on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the metropolitan government requested the Maritime Self-Defense Force to dispatch disaster relief personnel to assist with the daily lives of the people on the island and in nearby areas.