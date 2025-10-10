Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Power, Water Outages, Damage to Homes as Typhoon Halong Rages on Hachijojima Island

Courtesy of a resident on Hachijojima Island
The exterior walls of a building are scattered on a road on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:31 JST, October 10, 2025

Powerful Typhoon Halong, or Typhoon No. 22, reached its closest point to Hachijojima Island on Thursday before moving over the sea east of the Kanto region.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government and other sources, power and water supplies were cut off on the island, and telephone and communications services became unstable.

Widespread damage was also reported, including destroyed houses and overturned cars.

Courtesy of Katsuhiko Hattori
A car overturned by strong winds is seen on Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, the metropolitan government requested the Maritime Self-Defense Force to dispatch disaster relief personnel to assist with the daily lives of the people on the island and in nearby areas.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING