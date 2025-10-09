A Magnificent Procession
16:48 JST, October 9, 2025
Beautifully decorated floats lined the approach to Sakurayama Hachimangu shrine during the Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Thursday.
It was the “Hikisoroe” parade, in which all the participating floats gathered together. The festival, registered as an intangible cultural heritage asset by UNESCO, is renowned for its magnificent floats. The “Yoi Matsuri,” or evening festival, in which lantern-decorated floats parade through the streets, was set to take place later the same day. The festival continues through Friday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan