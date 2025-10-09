Hot word :

A Magnificent Procession

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:48 JST, October 9, 2025

Beautifully decorated floats lined the approach to Sakurayama Hachimangu shrine during the Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Thursday.

It was the “Hikisoroe” parade, in which all the participating floats gathered together. The festival, registered as an intangible cultural heritage asset by UNESCO, is renowned for its magnificent floats. The “Yoi Matsuri,” or evening festival, in which lantern-decorated floats parade through the streets, was set to take place later the same day. The festival continues through Friday.

