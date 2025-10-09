Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Autumn Foliage #Fukuoka

Colored Ginkgo Nuts in Fukuoka Evoke Feeling of Autumn in the Air, Marking End of Japan’s Summer Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ginkgo nuts are beginning to take on color at Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:14 JST, October 9, 2025

Ginkgo nuts hung in clusters along the ginkgo trees, and the nuts are beginning to take on color at Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka.

Shuichi Toya, 27, a company employee from the city’s Minami Ward, visited the park on Wednesday, the day of “cold dew” — one of 24 solar terms marking when mornings and evenings are said to grow noticeably colder.

“The heat has finally eased. Seeing the ginkgo nuts makes me feel autumn is in the air,” Toya said.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING