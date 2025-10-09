Colored Ginkgo Nuts in Fukuoka Evoke Feeling of Autumn in the Air, Marking End of Japan’s Summer Heat
16:14 JST, October 9, 2025
Ginkgo nuts hung in clusters along the ginkgo trees, and the nuts are beginning to take on color at Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka.
Shuichi Toya, 27, a company employee from the city’s Minami Ward, visited the park on Wednesday, the day of “cold dew” — one of 24 solar terms marking when mornings and evenings are said to grow noticeably colder.
“The heat has finally eased. Seeing the ginkgo nuts makes me feel autumn is in the air,” Toya said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan