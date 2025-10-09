Colored Ginkgo Nuts in Fukuoka Evoke Feeling of Autumn in the Air, Marking End of Japan’s Summer Heat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ginkgo nuts hung in clusters along the ginkgo trees, and the nuts are beginning to take on color at Maizuru Park in Chuo Ward, Fukuoka.

Shuichi Toya, 27, a company employee from the city’s Minami Ward, visited the park on Wednesday, the day of “cold dew” — one of 24 solar terms marking when mornings and evenings are said to grow noticeably colder.

“The heat has finally eased. Seeing the ginkgo nuts makes me feel autumn is in the air,” Toya said.