Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okinawa, Daito Islands from Friday-Saturday
13:53 JST, October 9, 2025
A new typhoon, called Nakri, has formed over the sea to the south of Japan and is approaching the Japanese archipelago. It could affect the three-day weekend from Saturday to Monday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon was moving north-northwest at approximately 20 kilometers per hour over the sea south of Japan. At the time it had a central pressure of 1000 hectopascals and a maximum sustained wind speed near the center reaching 20 meters per second.
It is forecast to near the area of the Okinawa Prefecture’s Daito Islands between Friday and Saturday.
