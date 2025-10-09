Special heavy rain warning for Tokyo’s Hachijo

The Japan News



In response to the extremely powerful Typhoon Halong approaching, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special heavy rain warning for Hachijo Town in Tokyo’s Izu Islands at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The town is experiencing unprecedented heavy rainfall, likely resulting in a disaster, which warrants a warning level equivalent to Level 5. The agency urged the highest level of vigilance, stating that lives are at imminent risk and people must immediately ensure their safety.

According to the agency, the total rainfall recorded up to 6:20 a.m. on Hachijojima Island reached 261.5 millimeters in six hours, setting a new record for the observation point’s history.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a disruption to communication services in Aogashima Village and Hachijo Town in the Izu Islands around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Some smartphone calls and internet communications are currently unavailable. Currently, there are no reports regarding the restoration of services.

It is possible that submarine fiber-optic cables were damaged by the typhoon. The government’s digital services bureau is investigating the cause. No abnormalities have been reported with the disaster prevention radio system or landline telephones.