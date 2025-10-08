Tokyu Says Train Collision Caused by Signal Setting Error

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers inspect collided trains near Kajigaya Station of the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Oct. 6.

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)—A train collision on Tokyu Railways Co.’s Denentoshi Line in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, late Sunday was caused by a signal setting error, the railway operator said Tuesday.

Due to the setting error, the automatic train control system gave a green light to a train entering Kajigaya Station, resulting in the train crashing into a parked not-in-service train, according to Tokyu Railways.

The error had existed since rail repair work at the station in 2015. The company is investigating the circumstances in detail.

“We deeply apologize for causing inconvenience and anxiety to many customers,” Tokyu Railways President Seiichi Fukuta said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. Fukuta promised to take thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday. No one was injured, but train services were halted in some sections from Monday morning until midnight, affecting some 650,000 people.