Tokyu Says Train Collision Caused by Signal Setting Error
13:49 JST, October 8, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)—A train collision on Tokyu Railways Co.’s Denentoshi Line in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, late Sunday was caused by a signal setting error, the railway operator said Tuesday.
Due to the setting error, the automatic train control system gave a green light to a train entering Kajigaya Station, resulting in the train crashing into a parked not-in-service train, according to Tokyu Railways.
The error had existed since rail repair work at the station in 2015. The company is investigating the circumstances in detail.
“We deeply apologize for causing inconvenience and anxiety to many customers,” Tokyu Railways President Seiichi Fukuta said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. Fukuta promised to take thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday. No one was injured, but train services were halted in some sections from Monday morning until midnight, affecting some 650,000 people.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More