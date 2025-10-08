Osaka Expo Expected to Post Profit of Up to 28 B. Yen

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The statue of the Osaka-Kansai Expo’s mascot character Myaku-Myaku stands at the East Gate Zone.

Osaka, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)—The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, slated to close next Monday, is expected to generate a profit of up to ¥28 billion, the organizer said Tuesday.

The profit expectation was reported at a board meeting of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Robust sales of admission tickets and goods related to the Expo’s official mascot, Myaku-Myaku, have pushed up Expo revenues. As of Friday, a total of about 22 million admission tickets had been sold, surpassing the break-even level of 18 million.

The association planned to cover ¥116 billion of Expo management costs with ¥96.9 billion from ticket sales and ¥19.1 billion from goods sales.

However, revenues are expected to outpace the plan by ¥23 billion, while expenditures are estimated to be up to ¥5 billion less than planned. As a result, the final surplus is expected to be between 23 and ¥28 billion.

The surplus is attributed to “the Expo’s high popularity and many visitors,” the association’s chair, Masakazu Tokura, said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We hope to use (the surplus) to fully convey the significance and legacy of the Expo,” Tokura added.