Bear Enters Supermarket in Gunma Pref., Attacks 2 Customers

Provided by the Gunma Prefectural Police

A bear is seen on a still from security camera footage at a Gunma Prefecture supermarket.

A bear entered a supermarket in Numata, Gunma Prefecture, where it proceeded to attack two male customers on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The bear left the Fressay Numata Onda shop afterward. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening wounds, although one of them was sent to a hospital with an injured arm, the police said.

The police received an emergency call from a female eyewitness who said, “A bear entered a shop and jumped on a customer” at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The supermarket was open at the time, and the bear was about 1.4 meters in length, according to the Numata Police Station.