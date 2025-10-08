Boats Collide in Canal in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward; 1 Crew Member Confirmed Dead
11:43 JST, October 8, 2025
One man died in a collision between boats in a canal at the Tsukishima district, Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department received a call around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday saying, “some boats collided and some people are injured.” According to the Fukagawa Police Station, a head-on collision occurred between vessels belonging to the same company, and eight crew members from one of the boats were sent to hospital. One of them, a man in his 50s, was confirmed to have died.
The scene of the accident was about 200 meters east of Kachidoki Station on the Toei Oedo Line.
